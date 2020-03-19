TOP HEADLINES

Video - Arsenal 'name price' for Barca target Aubameyang - Euro Papers 01:34

14:41 - Ex-Cardiff midfielder Whittingham dies

Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died aged 35.

The ex-Aston Villa player had been in hospital for more than a week after suffering a head injury in a fall in a pub in Barry.

Whittingham's former club Cardiff confirmed the news.

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken," they wrote in a statement.

"The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.

"They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time."

14:33 - Raiola's cryptic comment raises Pogba doubts

Oh no, that mischievous super-agent, Mino Raiola, is at it again!

This time, the ever-controversial Raiola has raised renewed doubts over Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United by saying he wants to take ‘a great footballer’ to Real Madrid this summer.

As we suggested this morning, Pogba’s future remains unclear, with Raiola having long sought a move away from United for his star client and Real Madrid vying for his services along with former club Juventus.

Real boss ZInedine Zidane is a huge admirer of his fellow French World Cup winner.

Mino RaiolaGetty Images

“My relations with Real Madrid are very good,” Raiola told Marca.

“I want to take a great footballer there and I will try this summer. It would be a pride for me and my footballers because Real Madrid is a great club.

“[Goalkeeper]Alphonse Areola is already there, but it’s only half an operation because it’s a loan deal.

“I am in contact with [general director] Jose Angel Sanchez and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me.

“I have great hope that one day he will be able to lead a great footballer to Real Madrid.”

He did not name Pogba during his interview with a Spanish newspaper, the long history of this transfer saga points towards the midfielder being a prime candidate to be Raiola's ‘great footballer’.

Raiola also represents, among others, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

13:48 - Liverpool handed title boost

The most important thing to take from the (virtual) meeting at Premier League HQ is the determination to finish the season. It won’t get voided now.

Liverpool will be champions, Champions League places will be decided, together with relegation and promotion.

13:28 - English football suspension extended until at least April 30

BREAKING NEWS: English football will be suspended until at least April 30 because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association have just announced.

The FA has also agreed that the current season can be "extended indefinitely" beyond the original end date of June 1.

All games in England's Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship, and all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, are currently postponed.

A conference call was held between Premier League clubs this morning, chaired by chief executive Richard Masters, as they discussed a way to move forward.

There has not been a game played in the English top flight since Monday last week, when Leicester City beat Aston Villa 4-0, with fixtures being abandoned over the last week and a half.

The first game to be called off was Manchester City against Arsenal last Wednesday, and then the entire league was postponed on Friday after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

13:16 - 'Gladbach players to forgo wages

Back to the harsh realities of coronavirus again sadly….

Borussia Monchengladbach’s players have offered to forgo their wages, with the German league warning the pandemic could affect thousands of jobs.

The top two divisions in Germany are currently suspended until April 2.

On Wednesday, Scottish club Hearts asked players and staff to take a wage cut of 50% because of the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Owner Ann Budge said previously that the club would lose £1m in revenue from the indefinite suspension of football.

The club says the move is to protect "as many jobs as possible" and avoid redundancies, adding the current situation is unsustainable.

All full-time employees will be affected.

12:08 - Top bin!

As the coronavirus crisis rages on relentlessly, it's easy to forget how beautiful football truly is. This is perfectly encapsulated in this tweet showing an African youngster curling a brilliant effort into a basket.

David Beckham, eat your heart out!

The African prodigy and his jubilant friends are part of the El Cambio Academy, which is developing youth in Africa through football and education.

11:36 - Pierre we go?

Arsenal are becoming resigned to the fact that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract without penning a new contract, the Sun has reported

The Gabon international, 30, will become a free agent when his current deal in north London expires in the summer of 2021.

Aubameyang is believed to be reluctant to extend his stay with the Gunners unless he can compete in Europe.

10:25 - Premier League clubs to fight £750m fine threat from Sky and BT

The Premier League will resist any attempts from broadcasters to fine them up to £750 million if the season fails to finish due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

The league is currently in lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, with all games postponed until at least April 3.

Despite this, the Mail reports that the competition could face action from its domestic broadcasters, including pay-TV’s Sky Sports and BT Sport, if it does not fulfil its TV commitments before July 31.

The Premier League’s current UK broadcasting deal is worth £5 billion for the 2019 to 2022 period and, according to the Mail, Sky and BT are considering legal action against the league to recoup a chunk of their investment.

If games are not televised for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, this could reportedly come to as much as £37 million for each of the competition’s 20 clubs.

10:02 - Neymar heads home to self-isolate

Another Brazilian reportedly on the move is Neymar….and this time it’s not a planned transfer but due to THAT dreaded ‘c’ word again!!!

The 28-year-old forward has fled Paris and headed to Brazil to self-isolate due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN and French newspaper Le Parisien.

Neymar is said to have returned to his homeland and "exiled himself" alongside Paris Saint-Germain teammate and fellow Brazilian international Thiago Silva.

The virus has caused almost all major football on the Continent to be suspended, with France's Ligue 1 on hold indefinitely.

Neymar is understood to have left earlier this week - just before France went into lockdown - given the "anxiety-inducing" situation brought on by Covid-19.

09:30 - Chelsea chasing Coutinho

More transfer news now (and isn't it lovely not to have yet ANOTHER coronavirus story to talk about?!),,,,,Chelsea are reportedly frontrunners for the signature of Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

Spanish publication AS report that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to end the Brazilian's La Liga stay, 18 months on from his £142m move from Liverpool.

09:21 - Pogba's United career over: report

Paul Pogba's controversial stint at Manchester United is nearing an end, The Sun have reported.

Both parties are eager to secure a parting of the ways, according to the tabloid, with United prepared to listen to offers of around £100 million for the Frenchman, who moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m in June 2016.

The Red Devils have the option of triggering a one-year extension for Pogba, but are believed to be entertaining interest in his services from Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 27-year-old has played only eight games for United this season, and two since September, during an injury-ravaged season. He was due to make his comeback from ankle surgery this month, but that has been curtailed by the suspension of all football due to the coronavrius pandemic.

Yesterday, he posted an Instagram video of himself training in a Juventus shirt with the name ‘Matuidi’ on the back, insisting it was in support of France team-mate Blaise.

Matuidi became the second player from the Italian giants to test positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

08:45 - FIFA puts revamped Club World Cup on hold

FIFA has elected to delay the first edition of the new Club World Cup, which was due to be held in 2021 in China after the Euro 2020 and Copa America were postponed for a year.

FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday that it would "decide at a later stage when to schedule the new FIFA Club World Cup which was due to take place in June/July 2021."

The decision comes after Euro 2020 and Copa America were pushed back a year, meaning the new-look 24-team Club World Cup will not launch in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic takes continues to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar.

08:30 - Good morning and welcome

Welcome to another day of rolling football coverage. We will bring you all the news as it breaks from the world of football but first here is a round up from the national papers..

20:45 - That's all for tonight

That's a wrap on the day's football news. Let's hope for better news around the world tomorrow.

19:30 - Cagliari to restart training despite advice

Serie A side Calgiari have confirmed that first-team training will resume in small groups, despite advice from the Italian players' union that it is still not safe due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Cagliari Calcio announces that the resumption of the first team's athletic activities has been scheduled for Monday, March 23rd," said a statement. "The sessions will be held by dividing the players into groups, in order to ensure proper compliance with health regulations."

However, the Italian players' union (AIC) has said that it is still not safe for teams to train.

"We have denounced the behaviour of some clubs because they even want the players to train during these days," said AIC president Damiano Tommasi on Monday. "The players should also stay at home in this situation."

18:15 - EFL pledges to complete season and provide financial support to clubs

The EFL has released a statement announcing that its primary objective is to provide a successful conclusion to the season and is working in conjunction with other football bodies towards that end.

"The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being. Plans continue to be developed on the agreed principle that it is in the best interests of the EFL and Clubs to complete the current season at the appropriate time.

"The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the Government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information is known regarding the scale and extent of the coronavirus outbreak in this country, a decision will be taken on the resumption of the League’s fixtures.

"Conversations will continue with the EFL’s counterparts at the FA, the Premier League, the PFA and the LMA to ensure football achieves a joined-up and collaborative approach."

Furthermore, it has pledged to provide financial support to clubs after fears that the loss of matchday revenue could cripple several smaller teams.

"Discussions centred on financial relief for Clubs in the short term and while there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50million short-term relief package.

"This fund consists of the remaining Basic Award payments being advanced to Clubs immediately, with the remainder made up through interest-free loan facility available to Clubs, calculated in line with the EFL’s Article of Associations."

17:15 - Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to help Italian hospitals

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help donate €1 million for hospitals in Italy, the European country worst hit by coronavirus.

The Swede, who has personally donated €100,000 said in a video annoucing the scheme: "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love."

16:15 - Football Manager made free in the midst of coronavirus outbreak

In news that will doubtless be welcome to all football fans who have been forced into self-isolation by the coronavirus outbreak, Football Manager's manufacturers have confirmed that the popular video game will be made free for a week.

15:30 - Alaves confirm 15 coronavirus cases at club

La Liga side Alaves have confirmed a total of 15 positive coronavirus cases, a club statement said on Wednesday.

The news comes after the Basque club revealed on Saturday that two members of their coaching staff had tested positive for the virus. None of those affected have displayed any symptoms, they added.

"There have been 15 positive cases, three of which are from the Deportivo Alaves first team squad and seven members of the coaching team," the statement said.

14:45 - Ex-Cardiff star Whittingham in hospital

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries.

The ex-England Under-21 international suffered the injuries after an "accidental" fall in a pub in Barry.

"At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry," a statement read.

"A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff."

14:00 - Vydra wins March Goal of the Month

Matej Vydra has won the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for February for his strike during Burnley's 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

The 27-year-old's goal helped wrap up three points on the road for the Clarets during their seven-game unbeaten run.

The match-winning goal came on the hour-mark after he collected a long pass from Jeff Hendrick with his chest just outside the Saints area.

13:15 - Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' in coronavirus recovery

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first Premier League footballer to contract coronavirus but has made "great progress" since then says Frank Lampard.

"I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," Lampard told the .

"I'm aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others."

12:45 - Koeman's Barcelona clause not affected by Euro 2020 delay

The one-year delay to the start of Euro 2020 will not affect the clause in Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman's contract that says he can take the Barcelona manager's job after the tournament if it becomes available.

The Euros were meant to take place from June 12 until July 12 but will now run from June 11 to July 11 next year after UEFA stepped in and postponed the tournament in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"The clause in my contract to go to Barça is after the Euro Cup," Koeman told Marca.

11:15 - Chelsea open up Stamford Bridge hotel for NHS staff

Chelsea have made their on-site Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for use by NHS workers as part of the club's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The facility will be opened up free of charge to provide accommodation for hospital staff working to care for people affected by the virus, which has caused the full shut-down of professional football in England.

A club statement said: "The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation."

10:30 - Ceferin rejects 'fake news' that Liverpool will be handed title

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hit out at the 'fake news' that would have seen Liverpool handed the Premier League title amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League and other top-flight European football leagues have been told by UEFA that they want the current season finished by June 30

“I’ve seen and heard some again fake news that Uefa will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now,” Ceferin said.

10:00 - Morning!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live blog on day six without football! How is everyone holding up? With the fallout from UEFA's Euro 2020 decision yesterday doing the rounds it promises to be another day of drama.

Stick with us as we bring you up to date throughout the day.

15:50 - Arsenal target Meunier

First time for a couple of hours, but we have a story that is not related to coronavirus! It is the news that Arsenal will attempt to sign PSG defender Thomas Meunier, according to native Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws.

Meunier is out of contract with the French team in the summer and was a target of Unai Emery's when he was still in charge of the Gunners.

His summer contract expiry does throw in some doubt his future at any club, as the season looks set to continue through June and July due to coronavirus. Oops, I thought I wouldn't have to mention it again but I have!

15:25 - Barnet place non-playing staff on redundancy notice

National League club Barnet have placed all non-playing members of staff on notice in "emergency measures to preserve the club" amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes head coach Darren Currie, but the club say he has a long notice period and is expected to remain in charge if the current season resumes.

15:10 - United and City players also training at home

Players of Manchester City and Manchester United have been told to stay away from the club's training grounds today amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City have been given individual training programmes and are advised to stay at home for the remainder of the week, while United are expected to follow suit after they canclled training at Carrington on Tuesday.

15:00 - O'Neill in limbo over Northern Ireland

Michael O'Neill's future as Northern Ireland manager is in doubt following the postponement of Euro 2020.

An agreement was in place with Stoke, whom he manages at club level, for O’Neill to take charge of a Euro 2020 play-off. That game has been postponed and a proposed new date against Bosnia & Herzegovina is early June 2020 subject to a review.

It is not known whether this date will clash with the current season still taking place or preparations for next season.

14:30 - Women's Euro 2021 date in doubt

Due to the announcement of the men's competition being delayed a year, there is now question on when the Women's European Championship 2021 will take place.

There is the suggestion that this competition will also be delayed a year and the four-year competition cycles will continue, but there is no confirmation on this from UEFA just set and a decision is set to be taken in the summer.

14:15 - UEFA confirm Euro 2021

UEFA have confirmed that the European Championships due to take place this summer have been postponed by a year and will take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.

The tournament was due to take place in twelve different cities this summer but has now been pushed back.

President Aleksander Ceferin said:

" The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and in that spirit , UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football. "

The statement from UEFA also advised their decision on dates for other competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League final, will be announced in due course.

13:50 - Copa America postponed to 2021

This year's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

The South American tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events to fall victim to the deadly virus pandemic sweeping the globe.

13:30 - UEFA plan for June 27 Champions League Final

Following UEFA talks with its members states and organisations about the future of European competition amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Champions League final is set to take place on June 27, according to Marca.

If reports by the Spanish publication are true, this means it would take place just a month later than scheduled, with the Europa League final taking place on June 24.

13:20 - Villa close training ground

Aston Villa have closed their Bodymoor Heath training facility in response to the latest government advice on the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been given individual training programmes to carry out by themselves until it is reopened.

12:30 - Euro 2020 delayed until 2021

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021 following disruptions to the club football calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Norweigan FA has confirmed.

This follows talks held today with its members on the future of the tournament and is now set to be held between June 11 and July 11 next year.

12:15 - Adams wants league to be finished

Arsenal legen Tony Adams says the current season should be finished in full and says it would be unfair to automatically hand the league title to Liverpool at this stage.

The Premier League season has been suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak and Adams has hit back at claims the season should be declared as void.

The former defender also says it would be unfair if the teams currently in the bottom three were relegated and if Leeds and West Brom were given promotion from the Championship.

11:25 - Spurs and Arsenal go head-to-head for Lovren

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old Croatian could leave Anfield this summer as he continues to fall down the pecking order for Jurgen Klopp's side behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

10:45 - City open to Mahrez summer departure to PSG

The Sun are reporting that Manchester City won't stand in the way of Paris Saint-Germain making an £80m move for winger Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The 29-year-old has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's side this term but will allow him to join the French club if the asking price is mett.

PSG eye the former Leicester man as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if he leaves to join Real Madrid in the near future.

10:00 - United trigger Matic extension

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension option in Nemanja Matic's contract and are in talks over a new deal, according to Sky Sports News.

09:25 - Is the future of Euro 2020 in doubt?

UEFA is set to hold crunch talks with its member leagues and teams today with the future Euro 2020 high on the agenda.

Will the tournament be delayed a year? When could it be moved to? Eurosport have looked at the future of the tournament here.

09:00 - Chelsea prioritise move for Dembele this summer

From our paper round today we have something not related to coronavirus and it is the news that Chelsea have a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele at the top of their wishlist.

After sealing the signing of Hakim Ziyech, who will join at the end of the season, Chelsea are targeting a striker ahead of the new campaign, whenever that begins, according to The Athletic.

The former Celtic striker has scored an impressive 42 goals in 88 appearances since making the move to France.

moussa dembéléGetty Images

08:40 - UEFA to demand huge £275m compensation

First up, ahead of the conference calls to decide the fate of European football in the coming months, UEFA are expected to demand £275million in compensation from its member clubs and leagues if Euro 2020 is postponed a year in order to complete the club football season.

The Athletic write that the priority of the member leagues is to finish the club season when it is safe to continue amid the coronavirus crisis, meaning the showcase international European event will be forced to be pushed back another year, prompting European footballs governing body to demand the huge sum.

08:30 - Morning!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live blog on day five without football! How is everyone holding up? With UEFA set to hold crunch talks about the future of European competitions this summer, it promises to be another day of drama.