Football LIVE - UEFA set to demand £275m at crunch talks amid coronavirus crisis

09:25 - Is the future of Euro 2020 in doubt?

UEFA is set to hold crunch talks with its member leagues and teams today with the future Euro 2020 high on the agenda.

Will the tournament be delayed a year? When could it be moved to? Eurosport have looked at the future of the tournament here.

09:00 - Chelsea prioritise move for Dembele this summer

From our paper round today we have something not related to coronavirus and it is the news that Chelsea have a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele at the top of their wishlist.

After sealing the signing of Hakim Ziyech, who will join at the end of the season, Chelsea are targeting a striker ahead of the new campaign, whenever that begins, according to The Athletic.

The former Celtic striker has scored an impressive 42 goals in 88 appearances since making the move to France.

08:40 - UEFA to demand huge £275m compensation

First up, ahead of the conference calls to decide the fate of European football in the coming months, UEFA are expected to demand £275million in compensation from its member clubs and leagues if Euro 2020 is postponed a year in order to complete the club football season.

The Athletic write that the priority of the member leagues is to finish the club season when it is safe to continue amid the coronavirus crisis, meaning the showcase international European event will be forced to be pushed back another year, prompting European footballs governing body to demand the huge sum.

08:30 - Morning!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live blog on day five without football! How is everyone holding up? With UEFA set to hold crunch talks about the future of European competitions this summer, it promises to be another day of drama.