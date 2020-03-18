TOP HEADLINES

17:15 - Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to help Italian hospitals

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help donate €1 million for hospitals in Italy, the European country worst hit by coronavirus.

The Swede, who has personally donated €100,000 said in a video annoucing the scheme: "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love."

16:15 - Football Manager made free in the midst of coronavirus outbreak

In news that will doubtless be welcome to all football fans who have been forced into self-isolation by the coronavirus outbreak, Football Manager's manufacturers have confirmed that the popular video game will be made free for a week.

15:30 - Alaves confirm 15 coronavirus cases at club

La Liga side Alaves have confirmed a total of 15 positive coronavirus cases, a club statement said on Wednesday.

The news comes after the Basque club revealed on Saturday that two members of their coaching staff had tested positive for the virus. None of those affected have displayed any symptoms, they added.

"There have been 15 positive cases, three of which are from the Deportivo Alaves first team squad and seven members of the coaching team," the statement said.

14:45 - Ex-Cardiff star Whittingham in hospital

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries.

The ex-England Under-21 international suffered the injuries after an "accidental" fall in a pub in Barry.

"At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry," a statement read.

"A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff."

14:00 - Vydra wins March Goal of the Month

Matej Vydra has won the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for February for his strike during Burnley's 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

The 27-year-old's goal helped wrap up three points on the road for the Clarets during their seven-game unbeaten run.

The match-winning goal came on the hour-mark after he collected a long pass from Jeff Hendrick with his chest just outside the Saints area.

13:15 - Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' in coronavirus recovery

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first Premier League footballer to contract coronavirus but has made "great progress" since then says Frank Lampard.

"I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," Lampard told the .

"I'm aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others."

12:45 - Koeman's Barcelona clause not affected by Euro 2020 delay

The one-year delay to the start of Euro 2020 will not affect the clause in Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman's contract that says he can take the Barcelona manager's job after the tournament if it becomes available.

The Euros were meant to take place from June 12 until July 12 but will now run from June 11 to July 11 next year after UEFA stepped in and postponed the tournament in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"The clause in my contract to go to Barça is after the Euro Cup," Koeman told Marca.

11:15 - Chelsea open up Stamford Bridge hotel for NHS staff

Chelsea have made their on-site Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for use by NHS workers as part of the club's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The facility will be opened up free of charge to provide accommodation for hospital staff working to care for people affected by the virus, which has caused the full shut-down of professional football in England.

A club statement said: "The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation."

10:30 - Ceferin rejects 'fake news' that Liverpool will be handed title

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hit out at the 'fake news' that would have seen Liverpool handed the Premier League title amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League and other top-flight European football leagues have been told by UEFA that they want the current season finished by June 30

“I’ve seen and heard some again fake news that Uefa will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now,” Ceferin said.

15:50 - Arsenal target Meunier

First time for a couple of hours, but we have a story that is not related to coronavirus! It is the news that Arsenal will attempt to sign PSG defender Thomas Meunier, according to native Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws.

Meunier is out of contract with the French team in the summer and was a target of Unai Emery's when he was still in charge of the Gunners.

His summer contract expiry does throw in some doubt his future at any club, as the season looks set to continue through June and July due to coronavirus. Oops, I thought I wouldn't have to mention it again but I have!

15:25 - Barnet place non-playing staff on redundancy notice

National League club Barnet have placed all non-playing members of staff on notice in "emergency measures to preserve the club" amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes head coach Darren Currie, but the club say he has a long notice period and is expected to remain in charge if the current season resumes.

15:10 - United and City players also training at home

Players of Manchester City and Manchester United have been told to stay away from the club's training grounds today amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City have been given individual training programmes and are advised to stay at home for the remainder of the week, while United are expected to follow suit after they canclled training at Carrington on Tuesday.

15:00 - O'Neill in limbo over Northern Ireland

Michael O'Neill's future as Northern Ireland manager is in doubt following the postponement of Euro 2020.

An agreement was in place with Stoke, whom he manages at club level, for O’Neill to take charge of a Euro 2020 play-off. That game has been postponed and a proposed new date against Bosnia & Herzegovina is early June 2020 subject to a review.

It is not known whether this date will clash with the current season still taking place or preparations for next season.

14:30 - Women's Euro 2021 date in doubt

Due to the announcement of the men's competition being delayed a year, there is now question on when the Women's European Championship 2021 will take place.

There is the suggestion that this competition will also be delayed a year and the four-year competition cycles will continue, but there is no confirmation on this from UEFA just set and a decision is set to be taken in the summer.

14:15 - UEFA confirm Euro 2021

UEFA have confirmed that the European Championships due to take place this summer have been postponed by a year and will take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.

The tournament was due to take place in twelve different cities this summer but has now been pushed back.

President Aleksander Ceferin said:

" The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and in that spirit , UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football. "

The statement from UEFA also advised their decision on dates for other competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League final, will be announced in due course.

13:50 - Copa America postponed to 2021

This year's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

The South American tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events to fall victim to the deadly virus pandemic sweeping the globe.

13:30 - UEFA plan for June 27 Champions League Final

Following UEFA talks with its members states and organisations about the future of European competition amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Champions League final is set to take place on June 27, according to Marca.

If reports by the Spanish publication are true, this means it would take place just a month later than scheduled, with the Europa League final taking place on June 24.

13:20 - Villa close training ground

Aston Villa have closed their Bodymoor Heath training facility in response to the latest government advice on the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been given individual training programmes to carry out by themselves until it is reopened.

12:30 - Euro 2020 delayed until 2021

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021 following disruptions to the club football calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Norweigan FA has confirmed.

This follows talks held today with its members on the future of the tournament and is now set to be held between June 11 and July 11 next year.

12:15 - Adams wants league to be finished

Arsenal legen Tony Adams says the current season should be finished in full and says it would be unfair to automatically hand the league title to Liverpool at this stage.

The Premier League season has been suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak and Adams has hit back at claims the season should be declared as void.

The former defender also says it would be unfair if the teams currently in the bottom three were relegated and if Leeds and West Brom were given promotion from the Championship.

11:25 - Spurs and Arsenal go head-to-head for Lovren

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old Croatian could leave Anfield this summer as he continues to fall down the pecking order for Jurgen Klopp's side behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

10:45 - City open to Mahrez summer departure to PSG

The Sun are reporting that Manchester City won't stand in the way of Paris Saint-Germain making an £80m move for winger Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The 29-year-old has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's side this term but will allow him to join the French club if the asking price is mett.

PSG eye the former Leicester man as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if he leaves to join Real Madrid in the near future.

10:00 - United trigger Matic extension

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension option in Nemanja Matic's contract and are in talks over a new deal, according to Sky Sports News.

09:25 - Is the future of Euro 2020 in doubt?

UEFA is set to hold crunch talks with its member leagues and teams today with the future Euro 2020 high on the agenda.

Will the tournament be delayed a year? When could it be moved to? Eurosport have looked at the future of the tournament here.

09:00 - Chelsea prioritise move for Dembele this summer

From our paper round today we have something not related to coronavirus and it is the news that Chelsea have a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele at the top of their wishlist.

After sealing the signing of Hakim Ziyech, who will join at the end of the season, Chelsea are targeting a striker ahead of the new campaign, whenever that begins, according to The Athletic.

The former Celtic striker has scored an impressive 42 goals in 88 appearances since making the move to France.

moussa dembéléGetty Images

08:40 - UEFA to demand huge £275m compensation

First up, ahead of the conference calls to decide the fate of European football in the coming months, UEFA are expected to demand £275million in compensation from its member clubs and leagues if Euro 2020 is postponed a year in order to complete the club football season.

The Athletic write that the priority of the member leagues is to finish the club season when it is safe to continue amid the coronavirus crisis, meaning the showcase international European event will be forced to be pushed back another year, prompting European footballs governing body to demand the huge sum.

