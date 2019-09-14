Eurosport
Fati scores first home goal within two minutes of full Barca debut
Wonderkid Ansu Fati scored one and laid on another within seven minute of his full debut for Barcelona against Valencia on Saturday night.
The Guinea-Bissau forward, who scored on his second substitute appearance for Barcelona at Osasuna before the international break, became the youngest player to score at the Camp Nou when he slammed home Frenki de Jong's cross in the second minute.
Five minutes later, Fati beat his man on the left flank and then pulled back for De Jong to slam home to double the Azulgrana's lead.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react