Football

Football news - '50? 60 by winter?' - Thomas Tuchel jokes on Rome Lukaku tally but says striker expects goals of himself

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has joked that he expects 50 or 60 goals by winter for new big signing Romelu Lukaku. The German did say after that both the club and the player expect goals, which is born out by the rate at which he has scored at every club he has played at in his career up until this point.

00:00:31, 2 hours ago