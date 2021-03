Football

Football news: 'A little outake there!' - Gareth Southgate's press conference interrupted by glitch

The press conference of England manager Gareth Southgate was briefly interruped by a glitch at one end of the system. Southgate was previously talking about Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and how pleased the England set-up is to see him playing like hs old self as an attacking force from left-back.

00:00:27, 2 hours ago