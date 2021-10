Football

Football news - 'A very positive night' - Gareth Southgate pleased with Andorra performance

England manager Gareth Southgate said that he was pleased with the performance of his team as they beat Andorra 5-0 in their World Cup qualifying match on Saturday evening. Southgate said it was a very positive night. England will face Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday evening as their last match of this international break.

00:01:09, an hour ago