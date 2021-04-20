AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said on Tuesday that the proposed breakaway Super League will be good for the club and for whole of football.

"We're confident that this new competition will capture the imagination of billions of football fans all over the world and will be a new, exciting chapter for the game," Gazidis wrote in a letter to Milan's sponsors and commercial partners.

"The Super League will provide value and support to the whole football pyramid with greater financial resources."

Football 'Young people no longer interested' - Perez says ESL will 'save football' 9 HOURS AGO

U.S. investment bank JP Morgan (JPM.N) is financing the new league, providing a €3.5 billion grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the proposal has triggered widespread criticism from clubs, domestic leagues and governing bodies throughout Europe.

Gazidis added that Milan does not want to leave Serie A as a result of the move, with his side nine points behind leaders Inter Milan in this season's competition.

"It will remain the most important weekend competition in Italy and Milan is proud to remain," he wrote.

'We will be dead by 2024' - Perez says Champions League has to be replaced by Super League

Football 'Bayern and Dortmund could become second-rate clubs' – Europe reacts to ESL YESTERDAY AT 15:26