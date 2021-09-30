Girls from Afghanistan's national football team received an emotional visit from women's captain Farkhunda Muhta as they celebrated a week’s asylum in Portugal.

The group were evacuated in a rescue mission to Portugal following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

They had been moving around for weeks in their home country, waiting for word that they could leave on board a charter plane.

They eventually ended up in Lisbon and were delighted this week to see Muhta, the captain of the Afghanistan women's national team, who flew in to surprise them.

"You are a fantastic nation for impacting the lives of so many girls and for supporting us in so many ways and providing these girls with asylum," Canada-based Farkhunda told the media.

Afghanistan girls in Portugal after fleeing their home country Image credit: Getty Images

"They left their homes and left everything behind. They can't fathom that they're out of Afghanistan. They been through so much, so many challenges. They were just resilient and they were able to make it happen."

Muhtaj has been working from her home in Canada for the last few weeks to try and arrange the rescue of the group.

The girls, ages 14-16, and their families, had been trying to leave Afghanistan due to worries about what might happen to their lives under Taliban rule.

Afghanistan women's captain Farkhunda Muhta speaks to the media Image credit: Getty Images

A senior Taliban official said after the takeover last month that women would probably not be allowed to play sport because it was "not necessary" and their bodies might be exposed.

Many of the group were also advocates for girls and active members of their communities.

The rescue mission, called Operation Soccer Balls, was coordinated with the Taliban through an international coalition of former US military and intelligence officials, and humanitarian groups.

Complicating the rescue effort was the size of the group - 80 people, including the 26 youth team members as well as adults and other children, including babies.

They landed in Portugal on September 19 and are now looking forward to get back on a football pitch.

