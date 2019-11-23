Aguero was rubbing his upper left leg as he left the field of play 13 minutes from time to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus and it seems the Brazilian will have to pick up the load usually handled by the Premier League's sixth highest ever goalscorer.

"We will see tomorrow but it doesn't look good," Guardiola said about Aguero's injury. "I think it's muscular."

Rodri and David Silva both were withdrawn earlier in the second half, but this move was precautionary with the City boss minded to manage their workloads as they return from injury.

"Rodri and David had problems with cramp and being tired - Rodri one-and-half months without playing games, David needs rhythm and these games are so demanding," Guardiola said.