Football

Pardew leaves ADO Den Haag after four months in charge

Alan Pardew

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

ADO Den Haag manager Alan Pardew has left the Dutch club after only four months in charge, having at the weekend rejected a bonus payment after they held on to their top-flight status.

“The club and the 58-year-old coach have decided after positive consultation not to continue next season. Assistant coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler, whose contracts were also due to expire, will also not return,” the club said on Tuesday.

Pardew said in the same statement: “I have positive feelings for this club and I have enjoyed the passion of the fans. I look back on a beautiful adventure in the Netherlands.”

Two days ago, the former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager said the would not take a bonus for avoiding relegation due to the Dutch season being terminated this week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

