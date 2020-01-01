The Iranian international, who moved to the south coast from AZ Alkmaar 18 months ago, netted his first goal for the Seagulls against Bournemouth on Saturday and his second for the club, which earned a point at the Amex Stadium, was one their fans will never forget.

A corner was headed by Lewis Dunk towards the edge of the box and running backwards Jahanbakhsh launched himself in the air and then angled a fierce strike into the far corner, leaving the whole ground in disbelief.

"When I was about to go on, I had a feeling I could have an impact on the game," Jahanbakhsh told the BBC.

"When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as I could and the bicycle kick was the only option. I'm going to watch it a couple more times.

"I'm very glad to help the team win points.

"It is an amazing feeling. I couldn't start the year any better."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard described the strike as a 'wonder goal' but bemoaned his side not putting the game beyond reach in the first half.

"The game was there to be won. We weren't ruthless enough. We just didn't kill the game off," Lampard said.

"In the end...we were lucky not to lose. The tactics matched up for both teams but they were better than us. We have to take that on the chin."