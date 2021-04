Football

Football news - 'An opportunity to prove ourselves' - Pep Guardiola on Borussia Dortmund clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Wednesday's clash with Borussia Dortmund is a chance for the team to prove themselves. City are yet to win the Champions League under Guardiola and he has not won the tournament since he left Barcelona, all the way back in 2012, nearly a decade without it!

00:00:50, an hour ago