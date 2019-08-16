The Spaniard, signed on a free transfer from West Ham to provide cover for Alisson, injured his ankle in the Super Cup celebrations.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper hurt his ankle in a freak accident, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach confirmed that Liverpool's medical team would need to make a late assessment on Adrian's fitness ahead of the journey to Southampton, who Liverpool play on Saturday.

Lonergan has never played Premier League football, but has over 400 appearances in the lower divisions. He spent part of last season on loan to Rochdale in League One, and made four appearances for former parent club Middlesbrough.

The 35 year old signed for Liverpool after first choice goalkeeper suffered a calf injury in Liverpool's first Premier League game this season against Norwich City, and went on the pre-season tour with the club to provide cover.