Football

Football News - 'Ansu Fati long way from full fitness' says Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Speaking ahead of the Champions League matches Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said that talented young teenager Ansu Fati is a long way off full fitness. Ansu has been out for quite some time now but his return is expected to provide a big boost for Barca, having made a comeback in the league. He is the new No 10.

00:01:49, an hour ago