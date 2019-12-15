Martial has started 10 games for United in the Premier League so far this season having struggled with a thigh injury in the early part of the campaign but since returning has only scored four times.

The Frenchman was on the scoresheet in the surprise win over bitter rivals Manchester City last weekend but struggled to have an impact against Everton as United drew 1-1 at Old Trafford.

"He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time," Giggs said.

"He looks casual, as if he’s not bothered.

"When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally.

"But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

"So in my eyes he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves.

"But he doesn’t look like he breaks sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

"It’s all these sort of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment."

United even had to come from behind against Everton as teenage sensation Mason Greenwood scored off the bench, his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

And Giggs believes those performances, and the energy that they come with, could be the beginning of the end for Martial at Old Trafford.

Giggs added: "With Mason coming on and doing that, getting in positions to score goals, he [Martial] is going to be under pressure, because he’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything offensively either.

"[Greenwood] looks a threat, every time he comes on. I think Ole is handling him in the right way at the moment, bringing him on, impact player.

"It’s just how long you can keep him like that, because also when he starts games he’s scoring goals.

"We talk about Martial, he’s not doing enough, he’s not much of a goal threat, no chances in the box, so it won’t be long before Mason Greenwood starts."