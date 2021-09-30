Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka will be a "big loss" for Arsenal as he faces three months out with a knee ligament injury.

Gunners boss Arteta says losing Xhaka is "really bad news" but believes he has enough cover in his squad to make up for his absence.

"Obviously it’s really bad news personally for Granit," the Spaniard told reporters ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

"He’s a strong man he will use this time to focus on other things and I’m sure he will be back in the right place when he’s back. He will be missed but other players have to step in.

"He probably escaped an even worse injury because that action for a cruciate injury is a tricky one. Hopefully, he can escape surgery as well.

He’s a big big loss. We’re going to lose him for a while. We’ll try to keep him as close as possible to the team.

"We are here to help him and I'm sure we’ll find some ways around it because we have some really good players who can do the job."

Ben White left Brighton to join Arsenal for £50m in the summer transfer window.

Ahead of White's return to the Amex Stadium for the first time on Saturday, Arteta has praised the 23-year-old defender, who has been a regular starter in Arsenal's backline.

"I've been very impressed with how he handles the pressure, with how he handles the situation of coming through the Euros, the big fee, the composure and the calmness that he shows.

"We all really enjoy him together and we have to continue like that."

