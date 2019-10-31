Xhaka was substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and his withdrawal was cheered by the Emirates crowd, who quickly started booing when their captain reacted adversely to his negative reception.

The Swiss midfielder stormed down the tunnel, tearing off his shirt and appeared to shout "f*** off" at the fans as he made his way to the touchline.

Manager Unai Emery said afterwards that the 27-year-old owed the club's supporters an apology but he is yet to release any sort of statement.

"Arsenal fans were wrong to boo their captain but the player's reaction was unacceptable," Berbatov told Betfair.

"It's not the first time Arsenal fans have booed their own players as I remember it happening to Emmanuel Eboue in 2008.

"It's not pleasant at all and I found it painful to watch the Xhaka incident.

Video - Emery hints Ozil could feature against Wolves 00:57

"For a player, it dents your pride if fans boo your contribution or cheer that you're going off.

"You want to defend yourself but no player - especially the club captain - should ever react like Xhaka.

"When he took off his shirt, I was thinking: 'Please don't throw your shirt down, because if you do that you're finished at the club.'

Hossam Ghaly threw his shirt on the ground after being taken off by Tottenham boss Martin JolGetty Images

"I was playing for Tottenham in 2007 when Hossam Ghaly threw his shirt to the ground after being substituted.

"It is terrible for a team when that happens.

"Fortunately, Xhaka stopped short of doing that, but it will still be difficult for him to come back from this unpleasant incident.

"Unai Emery has a challenging job if he's to mend the relationship between Xhaka and the Arsenal fans."