The Scotland international picked the injury during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday night.

He will miss the Gunners' Europa League tie against Standard Liege on Thursday.

It is not yet known whether Arsenal will send him for surgery.

Granit Xhaka suffered concussion against the Hammers and will miss the trip to Belgium. Nicolas Pepe (knee) and Hector Bellerin (hamstring) are also ruled out.