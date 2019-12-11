Getty Images
Tierney out for up to three months with a dislocated shoulder
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for up to three months with a dislocated shoulder, according to reports.
The Scotland international picked the injury during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday night.
He will miss the Gunners' Europa League tie against Standard Liege on Thursday.
It is not yet known whether Arsenal will send him for surgery.
Granit Xhaka suffered concussion against the Hammers and will miss the trip to Belgium. Nicolas Pepe (knee) and Hector Bellerin (hamstring) are also ruled out.
