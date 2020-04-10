The north London club also pledged to donate £100,000 to local organisations and a further £50,000 will go towards a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington," the club said in a statement.

" "This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers." "

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers announced support packages on Thursday to help the NHS in the fight against the virus, which has killed more than 8,000 people in the country.