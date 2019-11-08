Earlier this week, Bild in Germany claimed Wenger approached Bayern to let them know he would be interested in taking over the position made vacant by Niko Kovac's sacking following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reportedly told the Strasbourg-born coach they will not consider him for the post.

However, Wenger has dismissed the reports, adding that he and Rummenigge agreed to discuss the possibility of the Frenchman managing Bayern next week.

“It’s nice to let me explain the story because it’s a surprising story. First of all, I don’t have any agent, I am the only one involved in this story – nobody can talk on my behalf," Wenger told BeIN Sports.

“Secondly, I have known [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and [Uli] Hoeness for 40 years. The success of this club has been built on its exceptional competency, honesty, discretion and simplicity.

“We always told the truth between all of us when it was necessary.

" What happened? My name came out of nowhere, without having anything to do with this. "

“On Wednesday afternoon Rummenigge called me, I could not answer at that moment and by politeness I called him back.

“He was in his car going to the game against Olympiacos. We talked for four to five minutes maximum and he told me they had assigned Hans-Dieter Flick to be the coach, he will manage the next two games because they play Dortmund tomorrow [Saturday].

“He asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him I didn’t have any thoughts about it, it needs some time to have a think about it.

" We decided together we would talk next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story. "

“I wish well to Bayern which is actually at a turning point, because Hoeness – a key man at this club – is leaving. Rummenigge will leave in one year, it seems that the future is uncertain.

“And this club, which has always managed stuff by being very discreet and direct, is today very exposed with rumours coming from everywhere.

“For myself, I wish good luck to Bayern, and for me, the situation is clear.”

Our view: An emphatic shutdown

Not only is this an emphatic shutdown of the rumours claiming he had been rejected by the club, it is a purposely very public display to let them know he played in part in them surfacing.

And note the carefully constructed language used by Wenger in this interview. He says Bayern has built its success on honesty and discretion, claiming they manage stuff discreetly and directly.

In the whole it reads like someone interested in the vacancy, but there are a couple of factors which indicate Wenger is not entirely certain this is the project for him.

Stating he “didn’t have any thoughts about it” highlights this reluctancy, while he clearly has questions about where the club are heading after Rummenigge leaves.

Questions he hopes Rummenigge will be able to answer himself next week.