It is Wenger's first official appointment since leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season following 22 years in charge of the north London club.

The move also ends speculation linking him to the vacant Bayern Munich manager's job. Wenger said that while he was approached he was never a candidate for the role.

The 70-year-old will be at the head of all FIFA's football development activities throughout the world for the men’s and women’s game. His mandate is to oversee coaching, training and coach education programmes.

Wenger will be the leading authority on technical matters on FIFA's Football and Technical Advisory Panels involved in the International Football Association Board (IFAB) review and decision-making process on potential changes to the game's laws. He will also be the chair of a technical study group.

His department will be involved in the football side of FIFA's development projects through its Forward programme, under which $6m (£4.7m) is being made available to every football association in the world.

Wenger told FIFA: "I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global.

"I believe that the new FIFA we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components.

" I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this. "

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "Arsene Wenger’s profound knowledge and passion for the different aspects of our game sets him apart as one of the most respected personalities in football. I am delighted to welcome him to the team.

"Since I arrived at FIFA, we have placed football at the centre of our mission, striving to learn from those who know the sport inside out: Arsene is someone who, with his strategic vision, competence and hard work, has dedicated his life to football.

"His arrival is just another example of how we keep strengthening our purpose to bring FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA."

Wenger led Arsenal to three Premier League titles - including in 2003/04 when his 'Invincibles' team went unbeaten for an entire season - as well as seven FA Cups and took the Gunners into the Champions League for 20 years in a row.