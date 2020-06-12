Football

Arsene Wenger warns Barcelona against expensive striker bid

Antoine Griezmann und Luis Suarez (v.l.n.r.)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has warned Barcelona against jettisoning Luis Suarez too soon.

The Uruguayan striker has been hampered by injury this season, and with Antoine Griezmann still finding his feet at the Camp Nou, the Catalan club have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

It has been reported that Barca would need to pay in the region of £99 million to secure Martinez's signature but Wenger does not believe that would necessarily be money well spent.

The Frenchman believes Suarez still has a role to play in Catalunya and is confident that Griezmann - who cost £107m last summer - will come good.

"Barcelona has always bought the greatest players. Personally, I'm not sure that Suarez needs to be replaced," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

They can add another striker because it's true that Suarez and [Lionel] Messi are the main contributors and they might need somebody else who can score goals.

"I still think Griezmann at some stage will start to score goals, he doesn't look completely adapted, maybe now after confinement he will be refreshed because he's a good goalscorer as well.

"But I'm convinced they will buy another striker as well."

Griezmann has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid.

Despite his fitness issues, Suarez has been more potent - netting 14 goals in just 22 La Liga and Champions League matches this season.

What's On

