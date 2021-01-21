Goalscorer Ashley Barnes praised his Burnley side for their 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, ending their 68-game unbeaten home streak.

Their undefeated league Anfield run came to an end when Ashley Barnes late winner from the spot was enough to take all three points after an uninspired showing from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking after the game, Barnes told Sky Sports: "What a shift from the lads, great team performance and luckily enough we have come away with three points - we believe going into every game, we stayed resilient and in our shape and it paid off.

"We knew if we kept believing we would get something. We knew we were growing into the game, we knew they would come out with momentum and try to play fast, but managed to stick to our jobs.

"I knew there was one thing, to hit the back of the net and I did that. It's a great achievement from the team that were out there today."

On the other side of the result was Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who was disappointed with the result but said his side had to move onto their next match.

"A really tough one,” he said.

“Before the game we had good intentions to play against Burnley. We wanted to play good possession play. We created enough to score a goal but unfortunately we couldn't. We were not sharp enough and they got the penalty.

"We had 100% chances. Now in the situation we are in we are struggling to score. It is difficult to explain. People from outside will say we don't have confidence. I still think we do. You shoot against the keeper and a lot of chances we get, we are not 100% greedy to score a goal. We have to keep on going.

"We have to not think about a tricky moment but perform. The next game is Manchester United and we have to try and win it."

