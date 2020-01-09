Young, who has been at United since 2011 and has made more than 260 appearances, is believed to be keen to join up with ex-teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Inter are looking to win a first Serie A title since 2010 under Conte, with the Italian looking to reinforce his squad in an effort to prevent Juventus from winning a ninth consecutive league crown.

The manager is a long-time admirer of Young, and reportedly tried to sign him during his tenure at Stamford Bridge in 2017. The England international will be offered an 18-month deal to join the Serie A giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep hold of the 34-year-old, who is a key leader in the United dressing room and can play in multiple positions, but is resigned to losing him either in January or in the summer after this latest failed contract negotiation.

He will join both Lukaku and Sanchez in swapping Manchester for Milan in the last 12 months, with both forwards making acrimonious exits from Old Trafford having failed to live up to the hype generated by high transfer fees.

Inter are currently top of Serie A on goal difference from Juve having lost only once in the league this season.