Aston Villa's Belgian defender Bjorn Engels (L) and Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz (R) 'high five' on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Aston Villa

Aston Villa's first-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25 per cent of their salaries for four months.

In an official statement released by Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, he said: "I am pleased to announce today measures to protect the livelihoods of our precious staff and their families.

Football Aston Villa players, coaching staff accept 25% wage deferrals 27 MINUTES AGO

"First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25 per cent of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period.

"During the two seasons since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens rescued Aston Villa they have supported and funded the rebuilding of the Club with a huge level of personal financial investment.

"They are continuing to provide substantial funding which, combined with these significant salary deferrals, enables Aston Villa to confirm that all non-football staff - full and part time - will be retained and paid in full throughout the lockdown. There will be no furloughing of staff.

Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems and we believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth have all reversed initial decisions to furlough non-playing staff during the pandemic in the wake of criticism, while earlier on Saturday Norwich City defended their decision to furlough staff.

Premier League clubs such as Southampton and West Ham United have announced wage deferrals for players since English football was suspended last month due to the outbreak, while Arsenal have announced a 12.5% pay cut for players and coaching staff.

Football Polish league sets May 29 as date for re-start AN HOUR AGO