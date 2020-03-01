Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Smith said: "I thought we started the game really well - I thought we had a good gameplan.

"We blocked the spaces they wanted to get into but they scored a really well worked first goal, just dropped a ball for [Phil] Foden at the far post and [Sergio] Aguero's got on the end of it.

"I think it Tyrone doesn't get half a block on it, [Orjan] Nyland probably saves it."

The Villa boss ws quick to praise his players despite their errors, particularly for their fightback.

He said: "We knew we were coming up against a good team. It was probably the second goal that was disappointing. It's a tough way back against a team like Manchester City but I'm so proud of the players, for the character they showed.

"At 1-0 you're always in the game. It certainly wasn't a corner but we've got to defend it better. It's a mountain to climb from there, but they certainly started climing the mountain and we got a great goal.

"I'm very proud of them, but that's the sort of performance we need to put in week in, week out."