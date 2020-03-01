Getty Images
Villa boss Smith proud despite League Cup defeat
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admitted some poor defending cost his side, but praised his side's effort in their Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester City.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Smith said: "I thought we started the game really well - I thought we had a good gameplan.
"We blocked the spaces they wanted to get into but they scored a really well worked first goal, just dropped a ball for [Phil] Foden at the far post and [Sergio] Aguero's got on the end of it.
"I think it Tyrone doesn't get half a block on it, [Orjan] Nyland probably saves it."
The Villa boss ws quick to praise his players despite their errors, particularly for their fightback.
He said: "We knew we were coming up against a good team. It was probably the second goal that was disappointing. It's a tough way back against a team like Manchester City but I'm so proud of the players, for the character they showed.
"At 1-0 you're always in the game. It certainly wasn't a corner but we've got to defend it better. It's a mountain to climb from there, but they certainly started climing the mountain and we got a great goal.
"I'm very proud of them, but that's the sort of performance we need to put in week in, week out."