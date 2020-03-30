The British government have told the public to stay indoors wherever possible in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Grealish was pictured in Dickens Heath on Sunday at the scene of a car crash.

The Aston Villa captain was season at around 8am on the pavement next to a car that appeared to have been involved in a crash, and West Midlands Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The club's statement said: "Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis.

"Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.

"The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham."

On Twitter, Grealish issued his own apology, saying: "Hi everybody. I just want to do a quick video message about how deeply embarrassed I am by everything that has happened this weekend.

"I know it is a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked in doors for so long and I got a call off a friend asking to go round to his."

He continued: "I know for a fact I'll be doing that in the near future now. Obviously, I urge everybody to do the same.

"I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and in the near future we can be out enjoying ourselves again once this has all boiled over."