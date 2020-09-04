Aston Villa have had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for striker Callum Wilson, according to reports.

Dean Smith has prioritised the signing of a new centre forward after Villa only avoided the drop from the Premier League on the final day of last season and Wilson has emerged as the club’s top target.

Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie claims Bournemouth have rejected an offer worth £20 million in total (£15 million up front and £5 million in add-ons) for Wilson, with the Vitality Stadium outfit holding out for more.

It’s claimed Newcastle United are also interested in the 28-year-old who has been capped four times for England, although Aston Villa are now believed to be at “the front of the queue” following their bid (as per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph).

Wilson scored eight times in 35 Premier League appearances last season as Bournemouth suffered relegation to the Championship. The 28-year-old is now believed to be keen to stay in the top flight.

Our view

There is no denying Aston Villa need to find a more reliable source of goals this summer. It was only as a result of the poorer quality of teams below them that Smith’s side stayed up last season. They need more firepower and Wilson is a solid bet to provide it.

Last season was far from Wilson’s best, but the same could be said for many at Bournemouth as they suffered relegation. The 28-year-old remains a natural finisher of the kind Aston Villa are lacking.

Keep in mind that Wilson was previously linked with a move to Manchester United and was even believed to be on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar this summer. Even if Aston Villa go higher than £20 million, this would be a smart signing for them.

