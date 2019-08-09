After 12 seasons with Athletic, Aduriz will end his illustrious career having scored 171 goals for the Basque club.

The striker began his career at Athletic before relatively unsuccessful stints at RCD Mallorca and Valencia.

But having endured a modest return during his twenties, Aduriz has only got better with age, now 10 games short of making 400 appearances for Bilbao.

Back in November 2016, at the age of 35 years and 225 days, Aduriz became the oldest goalscorer in Spain’s history, as Macedonia were beaten 4-0 in Granada.

Now 38, the striker has announced that he will hang up his boots after the 2019/20 campaign, telling the club's official website: "This will be my last season and we will try to make it the best possible.

"It gives me a special excitement to end my career at Athletic, and the goal now is to avoid any distractions around me, and concentrate on the club and our collective objectives.

" We want to provide our supporters with something beautiful. "

Aduriz memorably scored four goals as Athletic shocked Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup in August 2015 - the club's only title this century - ending Athletic’s wait since 1984 for a trophy.

The two teams meet on the opening day of the new La Liga season at San Mames on August 17.