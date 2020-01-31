Carrasco left Atletico in 2018 for Chinese club Dalian Professional and has scored 22 goals in the Chinese Super League.

But Diego Simeone, who signed Carrasco on a five-year-deal from Monaco in 2015, has brought the winger back to the Spanish capital on loan until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Atletico are ten points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid but can close the gap when they face their city rivals at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Carrasco scored the equaliser when Atletico met Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final which his side lost on penalties.