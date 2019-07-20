According to Spanish publication Marca, Diego Simeone is ready to return to Spurs this summer by tabling a bid for the Denmark international, having completed the signing of Kieran Trippier last week.

While the Daily Mail claim that Spurs will offer Eriksen £200,000 a week to prolong his stay at the North London club, the Dane is seeking a new challenge after having spent six seasons in the Premier League.

Eriksen told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet last month: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

" I hope there will be a resolution during the summer. That’s the plan. "

Atletico had been expected to step up their interest in James Rodriguez, who is open to a move to the Wanda Metropolitano, but Simeone could turn to Eriksen if they are priced out of a move for the Colombian forward.

Eriksen's current contract at Tottenham expires next summer, and the 27-year-old had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kieran Trippier has already made the switch from TottenhamGetty Images

Should Real Madrid opt against pursuing Eriksen, the midfielder could be faced with a choice between agreeing to join Atletico or seeing out the remainder of his Spurs contract.

Mauricio Pochettino hasn't given up hope of changing his decision, with the extra incentive of signing improved terms.

When asked this week if the player would be staying, the Argentine said: "I hope, yes. He’s a great player, Christian – he’s one of the biggest talents in football.

“After five years with him, I have always enjoyed the way he plays. But you know, there is a lot of interest for different players. I hope yes, but I don’t know what is going to happen in the end.”