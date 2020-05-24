Football

Aubameyang considering own esports team after virtual F1 debut

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal's top-scoring striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who raced for McLaren in Sunday's virtual Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, is considering setting up his own esports team.

The Gabonese is a keen video gamer, and has been getting in plenty of practice during the COVID-19 lockdown with the Premier League out of action.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05

Premier League

The Warm-Up: Bruno Fernandes turns team of the year into farce

08/05/2020 AT 07:32

He is also a lover of fast and expensive cars, with a couple of Lamborghinis and an exclusive pearl-wrapped Ferrari LaFerrari in his garage.

"I play FIFA of course, but this year a lot of Fortnite and I definitely need to play Warzone: Call of Duty," he said in a video conversation with McLaren's regular F1 race driver Lando Norris ahead of Sunday's race.

"I’m actually thinking about launching an esports team and Rocket League is definitely a game that I’d need to have a team for," he said.

Real Madrid's Welsh winger Gareth Bale started his own esports team this year while Arsenal team mate Mesut Ozil launched one in 2018.

Aubameyang said that was something he'd like to follow. "Something is cooking," he said.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are among other soccer players to have taken part in Formula One's virtual series. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Premier League

Real Madrid, Barcelona or... Chelsea? - Where next for Aubameyang

13/04/2020 AT 17:30
Premier League

Southampton chief executive: We can finish Premier League this summer

21/03/2020 AT 18:01
Related Topics
FootballArsenalPierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sevilla players warned by Liga chief after flouting lockdown rules

7 MINUTES AGO
Liga

Seville derby could lead Spanish restart - La Liga chief

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Seville derby could lead Spanish soccer restart -La Liga chief

2 HOURS AGO
Football

BATE Borisov thrill fans with dramatic win in Belarus Cup final

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Watch Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

00:01:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBATE Borisov thrill fans with dramatic win in Belarus Cup final
Next articleSeville derby could lead Spanish soccer restart -La Liga chief