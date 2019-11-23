Bale held a fan's Welsh flag emblazoned with the message 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' after victory over Hungary on Tuesday night which became the talk of the Spanish press in the following days.

The forward was left on the bench by Zinedine Zidane and the crowd whistled when his name was announced before the game, then again when he entered the field of play in the 67th minute.

This was Bale's first club appearance since early October, after a calf injury suffered on international duty kept him on the sidelines for six games.

Real went one-nil down early in the game after Sergio Ramos' poor backpass let in Jose Willian to score before Luka Modric set up Karim Benzema's equaliser, his 12th goal of the season, and Federico Valverde to put them in front, before scoring himself.