The 30-year-old Welsh forward has three years left on his contract at Real Madrid, although he was close to a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in the summer after coach Zinedine Zidane said he was not in his plans.

Bale, who returned to the side early in the campaign and scored two in three games before being sent off against Villareal, has no imminent plans to quit his day job but according to Michael Calvin he has a clear idea of what he wants to do afterwards.

“He said, ‘I’ve been in professional sport 16 years, I’ve given up stuff and I still think I’ve got a few more years left in me,'" Calvin told the Football Ramble podcast.

“‘But I’m already planning what I’m going to do in my first six months after retirement. I’m going to take all my mates on a round-the-world golf tour and we’re going to play all the big courses’.

“He then added ‘I’ve already costed it’. I said, ‘How much is that?’ He said, ‘Oh it’s nothing... about 35 grand each’.”