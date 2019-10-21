Eurosport
Ballon d'Or live: Aguero, Lloris among first nominees
The 30-player shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d'Or will be announced later this evening, with Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo all thought to be likely to make the cut.
17:00: The first nominees are in!
- Sadio Mane
- Sergio Agüero
- Frenkie De Jong
- Hugo Lloris
- Dusan Tadic
16:59: Here we go...
16:00: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage as FIFA prepare to announce the 30-player shortlist for this year's Ballon D'Or. We'll keep you updated as all the news breaks.
