Mauricio Pochettino's side raced into a two-goal lead at the Allianz Arena thanks to efforts from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen.

But Jann-Fiete Arp clawed a goal back for the hosts a minute after Eriksen had doubled Tottenham's lead, before Alphonso Davies equalised.

Paulo Gazzaniga then kept out Jerome Boateng's penalty to ensure Spurs wrote their name on the trophy.

Erik Lamela celebrates his opening strikeGetty Images

Lucas Moura had already been brilliantly denied by Manuel Neuer when Lamela converted the Premier League side's early dominance into a lead when firing home at the far post from Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's cross.

A comical moment almost led to Tottenham's second when Niklas Sule's over-hit backpass flew past Neuer and the far post.

Sven Ulreich replaced Neuer in one of several half-time changes, and he had to be at full stretch to deny Heung-min Son's shot with his foot just before the hour-mark.

Harry Kane in action against Bayern MunichGetty Images

Bayern's reprieve would prove short-lived, however, as Eriksen duly increased Spurs' advantage with a trademark strike into the bottom corner.

The Dane's goal sparked Bayern into life, as summer signing Arp slalomed his way through the visitors' defence to fire past Gazzaniga.

After Juan Foyth was withdrawn through injury, Bayern equalised when Davies found the net from the edge of the box.

With neither side able to find a winner, the contest was decided on penalties. Eriksen missed the chance to give Spurs the advantage as he missed after Gazzaniga had denied David Alaba.

But Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Son, youngsters Jack Roles, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga all converted before Gazzaniga kept out Boateng's effort to clinch the Audi Cup for Spurs.