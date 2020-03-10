Bayern welcome Chelsea to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, holding a 3-0 advantage from the last 16 first leg.

United face Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday.

The news follows the announcement that the next round of La Liga fixtures will take place behind closed doors, with Barcelona's clash with Napoli in the Champions League among those to suffer the same fate.

A statement from UEFA said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with the WHO [World Health Organisation] and national authorities. UEFA is also monitoring decisions by local authorities and we are in contact with all clubs."

WHAT MATCHES ARE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS?