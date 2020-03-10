Getty Images
Bayern v Chelsea, LASK v Man Utd to take place without fans
Bayern Munich’s match against Chelsea in the Champions League and Manchester United’s trip to LASK in the Europa League will take place behind closed doors as the coronavirus continues to impact sport.
Bayern welcome Chelsea to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, holding a 3-0 advantage from the last 16 first leg.
- La Liga to play next two rounds behind closed doors
- Barcelona's Champions League decider with Napoli to be played without spectators
- Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus
United face Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday.
The news follows the announcement that the next round of La Liga fixtures will take place behind closed doors, with Barcelona's clash with Napoli in the Champions League among those to suffer the same fate.
A statement from UEFA said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with the WHO [World Health Organisation] and national authorities. UEFA is also monitoring decisions by local authorities and we are in contact with all clubs."
WHAT MATCHES ARE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS?
- Bayern Munich v Chelsea (11.03, Champions League)
- Barcelona v Napoli (11.03, Champions League)
- Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund (11.03, Champions League)
- Manchester United v LASK (12.03, Europa League)
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Olympiacos (12.03, Europa League)
- Sevilla v Roma (12.03, Europa League)
- Getafe v Inter Milan (12.03, Europa League)