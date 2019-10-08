The quartet are part of a consortium, which features Ronald Koeman as an advisor, who put in an offer earlier this year to set in motion their ambitious plan to “catapult Wycombe into superstardom”, according to The Athletic.

Dennis Bergkamp is part of a consortium looking to buy an EFL clubGetty Images

Their vision included Bergkamp relaunching the club's academy, an overhaul of the medical department and the possibility of a documentary on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Fan-owned Wycombe, who sit second in League One, decided to go forward with a separate bid from American investor Robert Couhig instead, with the club set to make a final decision on Couhig’s suitability later this month should he win a majority vote that includes the club’s legacy members.

If the takeover falls through then the star-studded investment group may well return with a new offer.