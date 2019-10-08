Getty Images
Bergkamp, Larsson and Kuyt tried to buy Wycombe – and they may try again
Dennis Bergkamp, Henrik Larsson, Dirk Kuyt and an unnamed Dutch international made a bid to buy Wycombe Wanderers earlier this year and are still keen to buy an EFL club.
The quartet are part of a consortium, which features Ronald Koeman as an advisor, who put in an offer earlier this year to set in motion their ambitious plan to “catapult Wycombe into superstardom”, according to The Athletic.
Dennis Bergkamp is part of a consortium looking to buy an EFL clubGetty Images
Their vision included Bergkamp relaunching the club's academy, an overhaul of the medical department and the possibility of a documentary on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Fan-owned Wycombe, who sit second in League One, decided to go forward with a separate bid from American investor Robert Couhig instead, with the club set to make a final decision on Couhig’s suitability later this month should he win a majority vote that includes the club’s legacy members.
If the takeover falls through then the star-studded investment group may well return with a new offer.