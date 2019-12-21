The former Manchester United player felt ill during his side's defeat to Valencia on December 10 and has since gone through extensive medical tests.

The Amsterdam side disclosed on Saturday that Blind had been "diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation" and will miss the side's mid-season training camp in January.

"The central defender has undergone an extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax-Valencia match," a club statement read.

"It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD with Blind, a device that is applied under the skin.

"As a result of this intervention, which took place yesterday, the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp selection at the beginning of January, but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam."

Blind has vowed to return to action as early as he can.

"I feel good at the moment," he said.

"I am trying to come back as soon as possible."