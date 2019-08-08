Jesus scored in the 3-1 win over Peru but was sent off in the 70th minute when he received a second yellow card.

The Manchester City striker argued with the referee and then took his anger out by kicking a water bottle and pushing over the Video Assistant Referee's monitor before leaving the pitch.

"Gabriel Jesus is suspended for two months from the day following the notification of this decision," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

Gabriel Jesus was sent off in the Copa America finalGetty Images

"Consequently, the player is suspended to play official and friendly matches with his national team in that period of time."

As a result of the ban, Jesus will miss Brazil's friendly matches against Colombia and Peru next month. The 22-year-old has seven days to appeal the decision.

The suspension follows on from Argentina forward Lionel Messi also being banned from international duty for three months and fined $50,000 after levelling accusations of "corruption" at South American soccer chiefs during the tournament.