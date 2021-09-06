Brazilian football legend Pele has undergone an operation to have a tumour on the right side of his colon removed.

The 80-year-old former footballer is now in intensive care, and Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo released a statement saying he would be transferred to a standard room on Tuesday.

Pele said he would “face this match with a smile on (his) face”.

Pele posted on his social media accounts: “I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

"Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

In an Instagram post on his account, he said: “Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health.

“I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday!”

Pele has used walkers and wheelchairs on occasion since 2012 after a failed hip replacement, and has had both kidney and prostate problems over the last few years. He is Brazil’s top scorer with 77 goals and is a three-time World Cup winner.

