Brazil’s record goalscorer, Pelé, is set to be moved out of intensive care within the next two days after undergoing a successful operation to remove a colon tumour.

The former forward has been kept at Albert Einstein Hospital in his hometown of São Paulo since 31 August after initial tests detected an abnormality.

Kely Nascimento provided an update on her father’s health over Instagram, saying “he is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere).”

“He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home,” she added.

In recent years, the Brazilian legend’s health has considerably deteriorated, resulting in a number of admissions to hospital, including for prostate surgery in 2015 and a urinary infection in 2019.

The 80-year-old is also unable to move without a walker following a previous hip transplant, with his son Edinho, a football coach and a former Santos goalkeeper, telling TV Globo in 2020 that his father is reluctant to go outside because of his mobility issues, causing him to suffer from depression.

Pelé, widely considered one the greatest footballers of all time, scored 77 goals in 91 games for Seleção, also winning three World Cups for Brazil, and is one of only four players in history to score in a record-breaking four.

His crown as the leading goalscorer in men’s South American international football was recently taken by Leo Messi after the Argentinian’s hat-trick against Bolivia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

