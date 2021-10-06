A Brazilian football player is facing an attempted murder charge after intentionally kicking a referee in the head during a match.

William Ribeiro, who plays for lower-league Sao Paulo de Rio Grande, reacted angrily after referee Rodrigo Crivellaro did not give his side a free-kick in a game against Guarani de Venancio Aires.

He twice kicked Crivellaro, the second time when he lay on the ground, and left the referee unconscious. Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital and Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium.

Venancio Aires Civil Police chief Vinicius Assuncao told Brazilian news outlet UOL that he was charging Ribeiro for attempted murder because it appeared he had the intention of taking Crivellaro's life.

UOL also report that Ribeiro has been released on bail, having previously attacked another referee and also a supporter.

Crivellaro was released from hospital on Tuesday morning and said he is yet to watch footage of the incident, which occurred on the day of Sao Paulo de Rio Grande’s 113rd anniversary.

Sao Paulo club president Delvid Goulart confirmed Ribeiro's contract has been terminated.

A statement from Goulart read: “Unfortunate, regrettable and above all revolting.

"On the exact day when all the red-green family gathered to celebrate the 113th anniversary of Sao Paulo RS, our club faced one of the saddest episodes of its history, a fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football but all those who just love the sport in general.

Rest assured, we are sorry and deeply ashamed.

"We send all the apologies in the world to the injured referee and his family as well as apologising to the public in general for the lamentable scene seen today.

“The contract of the offending player is terminated. Furthermore, all possible legal measures in relation to the incident will be taken.”

