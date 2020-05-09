Football

Broadcasters concerned over foul language after Premier League restart - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

2011 West Ham-Manchester United Wayne Rooney

Image credit: Reuters

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

Reports suggest that Premier League broadcasters are concerned over bad language potentially being broadcast when the league restarts.

The Sun newspaper reports that both BT and Sky are concerned that the lack of crowd noise will mean that swearing by players and others in attendance will not be drowned out.

Ofcom regulations forebid expletives before the 9pm watershed and thus TV companies need to find a way to combat the noise.

Premier League

Fifty players to miss Premier League restart over safety concerns - Paper Round

4 HOURS AGO

One option is to remove pitchside microphones but there is no clearcut plan to address the worries.

Play Icon
WATCH

Pogba won't join Real Madrid this summer - Euro Papers

00:01:17

Football

Conmebol unhappy with FIFA over five substitutes change

8 HOURS AGO
Football

Leipzig's Nagelsmann to practise coaching in face mask

15 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFifty players to miss Premier League restart over safety concerns - Paper Round
Next articleGrand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl