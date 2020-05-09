Reports suggest that Premier League broadcasters are concerned over bad language potentially being broadcast when the league restarts.

The Sun newspaper reports that both BT and Sky are concerned that the lack of crowd noise will mean that swearing by players and others in attendance will not be drowned out.

Ofcom regulations forebid expletives before the 9pm watershed and thus TV companies need to find a way to combat the noise.

One option is to remove pitchside microphones but there is no clearcut plan to address the worries.

