Fernandes has made a flying start to life at Old Trafford since his £55m move in January, with his arrival coinciding with an upturn in the Red Devils' form.

The 25-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and recorded three assists in his five Premier League appearances so far which earned him the Premier League player of the month award for February.

Fernandes is an international team-mate of Ronaldo who spent seven successful years at United between 2003 and 2009 and is widely regarded as one of the greats of the game.

Similarly to Ronaldo, Fernandes joined the club from Sporting and has spoke of his delight at following in the footsteps of his idol.

"He welcomed me very well to the Portugal national team", Fernandes told Cronache Di Spogliatoio.

“We look at him as an idol, he has always been an idol for me. I followed his example, he is one of my favourites.

“When I was called up by Portugal, he came to me saying, ‘You are doing a good job at Sporting, I like it’. Words like these make the difference.”

United's new main man spoke of how impressed he has been with the club since joining, hailing the facilities as some of the best in the game.

“When I arrived for the medicals, everything impressed me,” he said. “At the training ground, you can find everything.

“At Old Trafford you warm up with nobody in the stands, you hear nothing in the tunnel, and then you enter the pitch and you hear an incredible noise.

“If you talk about stadiums that everyone knows, the most historic are San Siro and Old Trafford.”