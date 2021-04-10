American football player Carli Lloyd became the third player ever to reach 300 international appearances.
The 38-year-old veteran started her side’s game against Saturday as they played a friendly against Sweden, which finished 1-1 after Megan Rapinoe grabbed a late equaliser to cancel out Lina Hurtig's first-half opener.
Lloyd captained the USWNT for the occasion, and has 124 goals to her name for her country. She needs just six more to become joint-third top scorer of all time for the women’s side.
Lloyd has won two World Cups, as well as two Olympic gold medals and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.
