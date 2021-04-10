American football player Carli Lloyd became the third player ever to reach 300 international appearances.

The 38-year-old veteran started her side’s game against Saturday as they played a friendly against Sweden, which finished 1-1 after Megan Rapinoe grabbed a late equaliser to cancel out Lina Hurtig's first-half opener.

Lloyd captained the USWNT for the occasion, and has 124 goals to her name for her country. She needs just six more to become joint-third top scorer of all time for the women’s side.

Football 'I found it emotional' - Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's winner AN HOUR AGO

Lloyd has won two World Cups, as well as two Olympic gold medals and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

'Dream' - Barca players 'desperate' for Neymar return - Euro Papers

Bundesliga Teenager Knauff bags first goal to give Dortmund 3-2 win at Stuttgart AN HOUR AGO