The Italian will be able to take charge of Everton's weekend match when Arsenal visit Goodison Park, potentially under the new management of Mikel Arteta.

Ancelotti reached an agreement in principle to become Marco Silva's successor on Monday following talks on Merseyside.

Everton have confirmed that caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson - who has four points from matches against Chelsea and Manchester United - will continue for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

“In the 11 days since Marco Silva left the club, the Everton board has been working to recruit a new permanent manager – and has held meetings with a number of candidates,” the club said in a statement on Monday night.

“We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process.

" While the club is keen to confirm a new permanent manager as soon as possible, the only important duty is that the right appointment is made. "

“While our process continues, Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager and will take charge of the side for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.”

Ancelotti is no stranger to the Premier League, having won the title during his time at Chelsea, as well as the FA Cup, while he is also one of the few managers ever to have won three Champions League titles.