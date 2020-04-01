Fabregas, 32, was asked to name his top two bosses during an Instagram Live, and responded diplomatically at first.

“I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain,” Fabregas said.

But when pushed, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder replied:

" Wenger and Mourinho. "

Fabregas was given his professional debut by Arsene Wenger aged 16 back in 2003 and won a Premier League title with Mourinho at Chelsea in 2015.

The Spaniard previously praised both managers in 2018.

“Arsene always treated me like a son and it was amazing but the closest anyone else has been to him was Jose," said Fabregas.

“The way he treated me, the way he made me feel, how he let me be a leader of the Chelsea team from day one and believed in me, this was fantastic and will always stay with me.”

Fabregas played under Guardiola at Barcelona – winning six trophies – and also played under Vicente del Bosque for the national team, winning the World Cup and the Euros.