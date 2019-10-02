Ajax, whose youthful side made a giant-killing run to last season’s semi-finals, moved to six points with a second successive three-goal triumph.

Valencia remained on the three points they garnered last month in a surprise away triumph at Chelsea.

Ziyech set the tone for another enterprising Ajax display with a searching shot in the eighth minute, hit powerfully with his left foot from outside the penalty area over the head of Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Dutch international Cillessen, up against his former team mates, was beaten by Promes’s snap shot in the 34th minute, getting a hand to it but not enough to keep it out.

Promes was teed up by Van de Beek with an inch-perfect square pass as Ajax went 2-0 ahead at the Camp de Mestalla.

It came after the home side missed a penalty as captain Dani Parejo blasted high and wide in the 25th minute after Goncalo Guedes had been fouled by Ajax’s Mexican defender Edson Alvarez.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana made two key saves at the start of the second half - the first a super tip around the post to deny Ferran Torres’s deflected shot - to stymie home hopes of a quick comeback.

It allowed Ajax to play their characteristic passing game and a string of short passes set up Van de Beek for the third goal in the 67th minute.

Ajax, who beat Lille in their group opener and next host Chelsea, might have had a fourth but Cillessen did well to keep out a deflected effort from Lisandro Martinez.

Artem Dzyuba got on the score sheet as Benfica endured a miserable night in St PetersburgGetty Images

The result put Zenit top of the standings on four points from two games, ahead of Lyon on goals scored after the French side beat RB Leipzig 2-0 away. Leipzig have three points and Benfica none.

Dzyuba fired Zenit ahead in the 22nd minute with a clinical finish from 12 metres after Benfica defenders lost possession when they tried to break out of their own half with casual one-touch passing.

Zenit dominated and doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Diaz diverted a Vyacheslav Karavaev effort into his own net with the goal being awarded after a Video Assisted Referee (VAR) check.

Iran forward Serdar Azmoun made it 3-0 with a deft finish from inside the penalty area after another darting break by the home side.

Substitute Raul de Tomas grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, who threw men forward in the dying minutes but Zenit's defence held firm.

Memphis Depay was one of the beneficiaries of RB Leipzig's defensive difficultiesGetty Images

The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute when Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate gave the ball away cheaply in his own half to Houssem Aouar, and his pass found Depay, who slotted it under keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig's Timo Werner provided a constant threat up front but a ludicrous attempt at a stepover on the edge of his own box by Nordi Mukiele gifted the ball to Terrier, and he rounded the keeper to score his side's second in the 65th minute.